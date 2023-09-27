Unlock Funding Opportunities with ‘Get Money Grant Writing Workshop Series’ in Clarksville

Clarksville, TN – Aspiring grant writers, nonprofit organizations, and businesses seeking funding opportunities are invited to participate in the “Get Money Grant Writing Workshop Series,” a six-week bi-weekly training series designed to enhance grant writing skills, master proposal strategies, and secure funding.

The series, which commences on October 8th, 2023, and concludes on December 17th, 2023, is set to empower participants for lasting success.

Facilitated and coached by the highly accomplished Kimberly Enoch, MPH, MCHES, Principal/CEO of Kimberly Enoch and Associates Consulting, Inc., this workshop series offers practical exercises and step-by-step guidance through every stage of planning programs, identifying funding sources, and crafting compelling grant proposals. With Kimberly’s extensive experience, having secured over $250 Million in grant funding, participants can expect invaluable insights and mentorship throughout the series.

“The ‘Get Money Grant Writing Workshop Series’ aims to equip participants with the skills and knowledge needed to create grant proposals that stand out and increase their chances of securing funding,” said Kimberly Enoch. “Our goal is to provide practical guidance and hands-on support to help participants achieve their grant writing goals.” Each participant will leave the program with a well-structured grant proposal and a curated list of grants to apply for.

Workshop Details

The workshop is $350.00 for the entire series, or $65.00 per session. For those unable to attend the live sessions, a pre-recorded training subscription will be available starting in November, allowing participants to access the content at their convenience.

Format: Bi-weekly sessions (1.5 hours each)

Location: A combination of in-person and virtual sessions

Workshop Schedule:

Session 1: Grant Writing 101: Grant Readiness (Opening Kickoff) – Oct 8 (In Person)

Session 2: Identify funding prospects and understanding the request / Persuasion 101 – Oct 22 (Virtual)

Session 3: Breaking down the proposal I (outline, background, and need) – Nov 5 (Virtual)

Session 4: Breaking down the proposal II (project, SMART objectives, and evaluation) – Nov 19 (Virtual)

Session 5: Breaking down the proposal III (budgets and cover letters) – Dec 3 (Virtual)

Session 6: Submission / Grant Stewardship (Closing Ceremony) – Dec 17 (In Person)

To register for the “Get Money Grant Writing Workshop Series” or purchase individual sessions, please visit https://manifestmagicbgc.org/series/getmoneyseries.

About Kimberly Enoch

Kimberly Enoch, MPH, MCHES, is the Principal/CEO of Kimberly Enoch and Associates Consulting, Inc. With years of experience in grant and technical writing, grant management, research, and compliance, Kimberly has an impressive track record in securing grant funding.

She has submitted over 125 grants to foundations, state, and federal agencies and has been awarded over $250 Million in funding, either as the lead author or as part of a team. Kimberly’s expertise extends to providing clients in the business and nonprofit sectors with services including Needs Assessment and Grant Research, Grant Proposal Development, budget development, and sustainability plans.

About Manifest Magic

Manifest Magic Black Girl Cooperative is a 501c3 nonprofit organization that empowers Black women civically, economically, healthily, and socially to overcome barriers created by racial and gender bias through access, advocacy, engagement and education.