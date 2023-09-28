APSU Women’s Tennis to take part in UCA Fall Tournament

Clarksville, TN – After capturing 21 combined victories to open its 2023-24 season at the APSU Fall Tournament last weekend, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s tennis team prepares for the two-day UCA Fall Tournament, Friday-Saturday, at the Conway Tennis Center in Conway, Arkansas.

During their home tournament last week, the Governors won eight doubles and 13 singles matches. Denise Torrealba leads the APSU Govs with six combined wins through the opening week of play, while Jana Leder, Sophia Baranov, and Asia Fontana are second on the team with five victories.

Torrealba and Fontana both have a 3-1 mark in singles play entering this weekend’s matches, while Torrealba, Leder, and Baranov also are 3-1 in doubles as well.

Austin Peay State University is joined by Atlantic Sun Conference foe and host UCA, Southeastern Louisiana, Northwestern State, Missouri State, and North Texas in the six-team event.

Next Up For APSU Women’s Tennis

Following this weekend’s tournament, the Austin Peay State University women’s tennis team travels to Knoxville for the International Tennis Association Ohio Valley Regionals, October 19th-23rd.

Follow the APSU Govs

For news and updates ahead of and throughout the Governors 2023 fall season, follow the APSU women’s tennis team on X (@GovsWTN), Instagram (@GovsTennis), and on Facebook (Austin Peay Tennis).