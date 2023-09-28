Austin Peay State University loses to Central Arkansas, 2-1

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) soccer team netted an 81st-minute goal to cut into a late two-score deficit, but was unable to fire the equalizer, dropping a 2-1 Atlantic Sun Conference contest to Central Arkansas Thursday at Morgan Brothers Soccer Field.

After Hannah Wilson attempted the first shot of the evening 27 seconds into the match, Central Arkansas (5-5-3, 4-0-1 ASUN) had three straight shots between the fourth and 11th minute, including back-to-back shots on goal in the 11th minute. Katie Bahn saved both shots to keep the match scoreless.

Austin Peay (4-8-1, 2-3 ASUN) fired seven shots between the 16th and 36th minute while holding UCA without an attempt. The Bears then answered with five straight attempts in the final 10 minutes of the half; however, despite 16 combined attempts and seven on net in the first 45 minutes of Thursday’s match, neither team was able to break the ice in the scoring column.

Central Arkansas scored the match’s first goal in the first 31 seconds of the second half and extended its lead following an APSU own goal in the 69th minute.

The Govs were able to trim into their deficit in the 81st minute on a goal by Hannah Zahn – the first of her APSU career – but it proved to be the final score of the evening, with APSU dropping the 2-1 decision.

Inside the Box Score

Austin Peay State University falls to 0-2 all-time against Central Arkansas and 0-1 against it in Clarksville.

Hannah Zahn netted her first goal as a Gov and second of her career – the first since last season when she was a member UT Martin’s women’s soccer program.

Zahn is APSU’s eighth goalscorer of the season.

Aniyah Mack and Alec Baumgardt led APSU with four shots. Mack also led the Govs with three shots on goal.

Lindsey McMahon extended her team-best starting streak to 48 matches, but had a 26-match streak of going the distance come to an end in the second half.

