Austin Peay State University to hold Peayple in the Community Day of Service event on October 25th

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) is excited to announce the Peayple in the Community – Day of Service on October 25th, 2023. This event exemplifies APSU’s strategic plan to foster engagement through service and provides a platform for students, faculty, and staff to contribute meaningfully to the Clarksville community.

“The Day of Service isn’t just about contributing to our local community; it’s about enriching ourselves through that contribution,” said Dr. Mike Licari, APSU President. “We learn, grow, and connect by giving our time and effort. We become not only better individuals but also a stronger university community.”

The event offers the APSU community a wide array of service opportunities in Clarksville in partnership with various local organizations.

“Our Day of Service is a true embodiment of the APSU spirit of community and collaboration,” said Dannelle Whiteside, APSU vice president of Legal Affairs and Organizational Strategy. “It’s a day when we come together, students, faculty and staff alike, to make a real difference in the community we call home.”

Registration is open at www.apsu.edu/service-day. All participants are encouraged to secure their spots promptly. In recognition of their contribution, each participant will receive a commemorative T-shirt and a water bottle.

“We look forward to seeing our Austin Peay State University family come together on October 25th,” Whiteside said. “Your involvement will help to advance our community’s development and reflects APSU’s mission to promote the power of service.”

For more information, visit www.apsu.edu/service-day.