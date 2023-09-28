Clarksville-Montgomery County Weekend Weather Forecast for September 28th – October 2nd, 2023

Clarksville, TN – The weekend weather forecast for Clarksville-Montgomery County starts with a chance of rain and thunderstorms Friday night but then turns to sunny skies and warm temperatures for the rest of the weekend.

There is a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms for tonight, mainly before 11:00pm. It will be mostly cloudy, with a low of around 63. The wind will be out of the south-southeast at around 5 mph, becoming calm in the evening.

Get ready for a sunny Friday with a high near 83°F. The morning will be calm, but a light southwest wind of around 5 mph will pick up later.

Friday night will be mostly clear with a low of around 60°F. Expect a gentle east-northeast wind at about 5 mph.

Saturday will bring more sunshine, and the temperature will rise to around 86°F. You’ll feel a light northeast wind at 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday night is expected to be clear, with a low around 59°F. An east-northeast wind of about 5 mph will keep things pleasant.

Sunday continues the sunny trend with a high near 83°F. An east-northeast wind at 5 to 10 mph will provide a gentle breeze.

Sunday night will remain mostly clear, with a low of around 60°F. The wind will be coming from the east at around 5 mph.

Looking Ahead to Monday: Start the workweek with more sunshine and a high near 84°F. The day will be mostly clear, and the wind will shift to the south-southwest in the afternoon. Expect a calm evening with a low of around 60°F.

Enjoy the pleasant weather this weekend in Clarksville-Montgomery County!