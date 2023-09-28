Hopkinsville Community College announces students on Summer 2023 Dean, President’s Lists

Hopkinsville, KY – Hopkinsville Community College’s (HCC) spring semester Dean and President’s Lists recognized 111 full and part-time students for their academic achievement.

Full-time students who have earned at least a 3.5 grade point average (GPA) and successfully completed 12 hours or more of coursework numbered 100 or above for the academic term qualify for the full-time Dean’s List. Students who have earned a 4.0 GPA and successfully completed at least 12 hours of coursework numbered 100 or above for the academic term qualify for the full-time President’s List.

Part-time students who have earned at least a cumulative 3.5 GPA and successfully completed at least 15 KCTCS semester credit hours of coursework numbered 100 or above qualify for the part-time Dean’s List. Students who have earned a 4.0 GPA and successfully completed at least 18 KCTCS semester credit hours of coursework numbered 100 or above qualify for the part-time President’s List.

The Summer 2023 semester list consists of 78 Kentucky residents, 30 Tennessee residents and 3 residents from outside the region.

Full-time Students Achieving Dean and *President’s Lists –

Clarksville, TN: *Allen, Ryan

Hopkinsville, KY: *Campbell, Alexandria

Part-time Students Achieving Dean and *President’s Lists –

Apo, AE: Jackson, Lapresha

August, GA: Porras, Ashley

Cadiz, KY: Clinkenbeard, Hunter; *Dwyer, Jonathan; Friel, Andrew; Gaffney, Aidan; Gaffney, Keurin; Jimenez, Daniel; P’pool Amber; Redd, James; Whaley, Tatiana

Cerulean, KY: Hudson, Taylor

Clarksville, TN: Alona, Maguizani; Banal, Jaycee; Battis Ramsey, Jasmine; Chavira, Jasenia; Clark, Zachary; Ducharme, Theodore; *Ellens, Gabriel; Gurung, Yojana; Gutierrez, Gabrielle; Hale, Samantha; Hardy, Ebony; Higgs, Jahlil; Jenel, Stephanie; *Kitlica, Kristin; Lennan, Joanna; *Mackay, Lexie; Mackay, Jacob; McIntire, Brittany; Myles, Imani; *Phillips, Malik; Phillips, Shaniqua; Pohl, Scott; Porter, Magaly; *Schoneman, Barbora; Stone, Jonathan; Valentin, Tamara; Ward, Ciara; *Weber, Gina

Crofton, KY: *Kelly, Christophor; Woodall, Briana

Dawson Springs, KY: Basco, Adam

Elkton, KY: Campbell, Madison; Cardwell, Clara; Dickinson, Teri; Holt, Noah; Laster, Lauren; Mosley, Kaylei; Shemwell, Kayla; Vernon, Tiffany

Fort Campbell, KY: Freeman, Shelby; Harbin, Whitney; Jackson, Nile’tia; *Keese, Angela; Martin, Cassandra; *Mauzy, Sebastion; *Newman Vale, Samyra; *Olivo, Michael; Scott, Jennifer; Wittington, Dalvin; Wright, Romaine

Fort Leonard Wood, MO: Hovey, Brandon

Gracey, KY: Butler, Kadn

Grand Rivers, KY: Carr, Cloe

Guthrie, KY: Daprano, Skyler; Jett, Kayla

Herndon, KY: Best, Retta; *Blake, Clayton

Hopkinsville, KY: *Bagby, Karlton; Barrow, Natalie; Bond, Melissa; Burke, Jonathon; Burkhart, Sean; Coleman, Gwen; Conolly III, David; Cook, Arianna; Couch, Tyler; Fields, Destiny; Fogle, Courtney; Gray, Lauren; Hale, Austin; Hughes, Summer; Keim, Julie; Latham, Madison; Moore, Amber; Myers Jr, Patrick; Nankusu, Peruth; Parker, Jensen; Spurlin, Michelle; Stevens, Chloe; Sutton, Tori; Temoltzin-Vega, Angelica; *West, Michael; Winscott, Connor; Wolf, Samantha, *Woodard, Paris; Wright, Kathryn; Zweydoff, Brandon

Marion, KY: Turley, Dylan

Midway, GA: Arzate, Carlos

Oak Grove, KY: Baker, Sheena; Cook, Amanda; Just, Mary Ann; Parmer, Sarah; *Peake, Robert

Princeton, KY: Caudill, Zachary

Slaughters, KY: Knight, Kennedy

Woodlawn, TN: Manners, Paige

