Hopkinsville Community College announces students on Summer 2023 Dean, President’s Lists

By News Staff
Hopkinsville Community College Campus.
Hopkinsville Community CollegeHopkinsville, KY – Hopkinsville Community College’s (HCC) spring semester Dean and President’s Lists recognized 111 full and part-time students for their academic achievement.  

Full-time students who have earned at least a 3.5 grade point average (GPA) and successfully completed 12 hours or more of coursework numbered 100 or above for the academic term qualify for the full-time Dean’s List.  Students who have earned a 4.0 GPA and successfully completed at least 12 hours of coursework numbered 100 or above for the academic term qualify for the full-time President’s List.  

Part-time students who have earned at least a cumulative 3.5 GPA and successfully completed at least 15 KCTCS semester credit hours of coursework numbered 100 or above qualify for the part-time Dean’s List.  Students who have earned a 4.0 GPA and successfully completed at least 18 KCTCS semester credit hours of coursework numbered 100 or above qualify for the part-time President’s List.  

The Summer 2023 semester list consists of 78 Kentucky residents, 30 Tennessee residents and 3 residents from outside the region.  

Full-time Students Achieving Dean and *President’s Lists –  

Clarksville, TN: *Allen, Ryan 

Hopkinsville, KY: *Campbell, Alexandria  

Part-time Students Achieving Dean and *President’s Lists –  

Apo, AE: Jackson, Lapresha 

August, GA: Porras, Ashley 

Cadiz, KY: Clinkenbeard, Hunter; *Dwyer, Jonathan; Friel, Andrew; Gaffney, Aidan; Gaffney, Keurin; Jimenez, Daniel; P’pool Amber; Redd, James; Whaley, Tatiana 

Cerulean, KY: Hudson, Taylor 

Clarksville, TN: Alona, Maguizani; Banal, Jaycee; Battis Ramsey, Jasmine; Chavira, Jasenia; Clark, Zachary; Ducharme, Theodore; *Ellens, Gabriel; Gurung, Yojana; Gutierrez, Gabrielle; Hale, Samantha; Hardy, Ebony; Higgs, Jahlil; Jenel, Stephanie; *Kitlica, Kristin; Lennan, Joanna; *Mackay, Lexie; Mackay, Jacob; McIntire, Brittany; Myles, Imani; *Phillips, Malik; Phillips, Shaniqua; Pohl, Scott; Porter, Magaly; *Schoneman, Barbora; Stone, Jonathan; Valentin, Tamara; Ward, Ciara; *Weber, Gina 

Crofton, KY: *Kelly, Christophor; Woodall, Briana 

Dawson Springs, KY: Basco, Adam 

Elkton, KY: Campbell, Madison; Cardwell, Clara; Dickinson, Teri; Holt, Noah; Laster, Lauren; Mosley, Kaylei; Shemwell, Kayla; Vernon, Tiffany 

Fort Campbell, KY: Freeman, Shelby; Harbin, Whitney; Jackson, Nile’tia; *Keese, Angela; Martin, Cassandra; *Mauzy, Sebastion; *Newman Vale, Samyra; *Olivo, Michael; Scott, Jennifer; Wittington, Dalvin; Wright, Romaine 

Fort Leonard Wood, MO: Hovey, Brandon 

Gracey, KY: Butler, Kadn 

Grand Rivers, KY: Carr, Cloe 

Guthrie, KY: Daprano, Skyler; Jett, Kayla  

Herndon, KY: Best, Retta; *Blake, Clayton 

Hopkinsville, KY: *Bagby, Karlton; Barrow, Natalie; Bond, Melissa; Burke, Jonathon; Burkhart, Sean; Coleman, Gwen; Conolly III, David; Cook, Arianna; Couch, Tyler; Fields, Destiny; Fogle, Courtney; Gray, Lauren; Hale, Austin; Hughes, Summer; Keim, Julie; Latham, Madison; Moore, Amber; Myers Jr, Patrick; Nankusu, Peruth; Parker, Jensen; Spurlin, Michelle; Stevens, Chloe; Sutton, Tori; Temoltzin-Vega, Angelica; *West, Michael; Winscott, Connor; Wolf, Samantha, *Woodard, Paris; Wright, Kathryn; Zweydoff, Brandon 

Marion, KY: Turley, Dylan 

Midway, GA: Arzate, Carlos 

Oak Grove, KY: Baker, Sheena; Cook, Amanda; Just, Mary Ann; Parmer, Sarah; *Peake, Robert 

Princeton, KY: Caudill, Zachary 

Slaughters, KY: Knight, Kennedy 

Woodlawn, TN: Manners, Paige  

About Hopkinsville Community College

For many Pennyrile Kentucky region and Fort Campbell residents, higher education begins at Hopkinsville Community College (HCC).  Each year, the college serves thousands of area residents as a comprehensive regional learning center providing academic and technical associate degrees; diploma and certificate programs in occupational fields; prebaccalaureate education; adult, continuing, and developmental education; customized training for business and industry; and distance learning.

As part of the Kentucky Community and Technical College System, HCC is critical to transforming the region’s economy by providing citizens with the education and training needed for high-growth, high-wage careers.

For more information, visit Hopkinsville.kctcs.edu.  

  

