Planters Bank Presents… Film Series at the Roxy Regional Theatre October offerings

Clarksville, TN – The return of our Planters Bank Presents… Film Series at the Roxy Regional Theatre brings budget-friendly entertainment options with $5.00 movies presented on our new (and bigger!) screen on Sunday afternoons.

Movies in October

Ghostbusters – Sunday, October 8th at 2:00pm

– Sunday, October 8th at 2:00pm The Cabin in the Woods – Sunday, October 15th at 2:00pm

Clue – Sunday, October 22nd at 2:00pm

– Hocus Pocus – Sunday, October 29th at 2:00pm

Tickets are $5.00 and may be reserved online at www.roxyregionaltheatre.org, by phone at 931.645.7699, or at the theatre during regular box office hours (9:00am to 5:00pm, Monday through Friday, and one hour prior to show times). Seating is general admission.

Popcorn, assorted candy, and alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages are available as concessions.

