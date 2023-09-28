Tennessee Titans history against Cincinnati Bengals

Nashville, TN – In the 64-year history of the organization, only one other NFL team—the Pittsburgh Steelers—has faced the Tennessee Titans/Houston Oilers more frequently than the Cincinnati Bengals. There have been 78 all-time meetings with the Bengals, while the Steelers have squared off 80 times against the Titans/Oilers.

The Bengals began play in 1968 as an expansion franchise in the American Football League and that season played the Oilers for the first time, a 27-17 Houston win at Cincinnati’s Nippert Stadium.

In 1970, Riverfront Stadium (later named Cinergy Field) opened, where the Bengals would call home until Paycor Stadium opened in 2000.

The start of the 1970 season also marked the beginning of the newly formed AFC Central, giving new life to the Bengals and Oilers rivalry. The two teams met at least twice per season each year from 1970–2001, until realignment split up the division in 2002. The Titans moved to the AFC South, while the Bengals were placed in the AFC North.

During their time as division rivals, the Oilers and Bengals met only once in the playoffs. In 1990, the Wild Card Oilers traveled to face the AFC Central Champion Bengals and were defeated 41-14.

Their second and most recent playoff game was a divisional-round matchup at Nissan Stadium on January 22nd, 2022. The Bengals defense recorded three interceptions, and Evan McPherson booted a 52-yard field goal at the end of regulation to provide the Bengals a 19-16 win.

The Bengals visited Nissan Stadium during the 2022 regular season (November 27th) and once again escaped with a narrow victory, winning 20-16.

Joe Burrow’s 27-yard touchdown pass to Tee Higgins in the fourth quarter provided the difference in the outcome.

The Cincinnati Bengals last hosted the Tennessee Titans on November 1st, 2020. Despite 441 yards of offense by the Titans, including 218 rushing yards, they fell to the Bengals by a final score of 31-20. Bengals rookie quarterback Joe Burrow passed for 249 yards and a pair of touchdowns.



Despite the Bengals taking five of the last six meetings, the Titans have won the majority of the games in the rivalry since moving to Tennessee.



They are 12-9 in that time period (1997–present), including a seven-game winning streak from 1998-01. The streak included five consecutive road victories for the Titans, three of which occurred at Paycor Stadium.



On September 12th, 1999, the Bengals helped the Titans open their new home in the first regular season game at Nissan Stadium. The Tennessee Titans won dramatically 36-35 on a last-second field goal by Al Del Greco.

Latest Matchups

2017 Week 10 • Nov. 12, 2017 • Bengals 20 at TITANS 24

Marcus Mariota caps a 73-yard drive with a seven-yard, game-winning touchdown pass to DeMarco Murray with 36 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter. Murray scores all three of the team’s touchdowns (two rushing, one receiving).

The Tennessee Titans never trail until Andy Dalton’s 70-yard touchdown pass to A.J. Green (115 receiving yards) with 5:03 remaining in the fourth quarter. The Titans record a time of possession of 40:09 and go seven-of-15 on third down, while the Bengals are one-of-10 on third down.

2020 Week 8 • Nov. 1, 2020 • Titans 20 at BENGALS 31

Bengals rookie quarterback Joe Burrow passes for 249 yards and two touchdowns, and the Bengals never trail in the game. The Tennessee Titans produced 441 total yards of offense, including 112 rushing yards by Derrick Henry and 128 receiving yards by Corey Davis.

Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill throws a pair of touchdowns, but on consecutive drives in the first quarter, he is intercepted in the end zone and Stephen Gostokowski misses a 53-yard field goal. Cincinnati converts 10 of 15 attempts on third down and wins the time of possession battle 35:57 to 24:03.

2021 Divisional Round • Jan. 22, 2022 • BENGALS 19 at Titans 16

As time expired, Evan McPherson’s 52-yard field goal lifts the Bengals over the Titans in the divisional playoffs. The game-winner—McPherson’s fourth field goal—is set up by linebacker Logan Wilson’s interception at Cincinnati’s 47-yard line with 28 seconds remaining, followed by a 19-yard completion from Joe Burrow to Ja’Marr Chase. Chase accounts for 109 of Burrow’s 348 passing yards. The Titans defense ties the NFL postseason record with nine sacks of Burrow, led by Jeffery Simmons’ three sacks.

The Bengals defense intercepts three total passes by Ryan Tannehill. A.J. Brown sets a Titans franchise record with 142 receiving yards on five catches.

2022 Week 12 • Nov. 27, 2022 • BENGALS 20 at Titans 16

Joe Burrow’s 27-yard touchdown pass to Tee Higgins with 13:42 remaining in the fourth quarter provides the game’s decisive points. The Titans cut Cincinnati’s lead to 20-16 on a field goal with 6:07 remaining, but the Bengals bleed the remainder of the clock, helped by an unnecessary roughness penalty on a field goal that allowed the Bengals to kneel to end the game.

Burrow passes for 270 yards, including 114 yards on seven completions to Higgins. Derrick Henry is limited to 38 yards on 17 carries. Treylon Burks scores the Titans’ only touchdown and his first career touchdown on a fumble recovery in the end zone during the second quarter.