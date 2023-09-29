Austin Peay State University Cross Country hits the road to play in Lou Cross Country Classic

Louisville, KY – Austin Peay State Univesity (APSU) men’s and women’s cross country teams and first-year head coach Asha Gibson-Smith will head to Louisville for the historic Live in Lou Cross Country Classic at Tom Sawyer Park on Saturday, September 30th.

The Austin Peay State University men run at 12:00pm, followed by the women at 11:45pm CT.

For APSU women’s team, it is their third race of the season. Ashley Doyle has led the way in both of the first two meets but has seen strong performances from runners like Mary Kate French, Savannah Fruth, and Shaye Foster.

The men will run their second 8K and their third race overall for the year. Freshman Jackson Fowler led the APSU Govs and saw strong performances from fellow freshman Jake Strader, Jacob Schweigardt, Ryan Coley, and sophomore Lucas Bales.

Over 100 teams will compete in the Live in Lou Cross Country Classic on Saturday. Those teams include conference foes Eastern Kentucky and Queens.

Special awards will be given to the top 25 finishers in each race, and the highest-scoring team overall receives a louisville slugger bat as a trophy.