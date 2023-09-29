Clarksville Police Department is searching for Runaway Juvenile Jeremiah Mussell

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a runaway juvenile, 17-year-old Jeremiah Mussell (white male).

He was last seen on September 28th at his Hawkins Road residence, just before leaving for school.

Jeremiah is 5’6” tall, weighs approximately 130 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. Jeremiah also goes by the name Jeremiah Burnham.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 so an officer can check his status or contact CPD Detective Alquzweeni at 931.648.0656, ext. 5366.