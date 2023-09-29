Tennessee last contest against Cincinnati Bengals

2022 Week 12: Titans 16, Bengals 20

Sunday, November 27th, 2022 | 12:00pm CT | Nissan Stadium

Nashville, TN – In Week 12 of the 2022 season, the Tennessee Titans hosted the Cincinnati Bengals and fell by a score of 20-17. The defense produced its eighth consecutive game in which they did not allow their opponent to score more than 20 points, however, the Titans were unable to mount a late-game comeback to earn a victory.

The Titans got on the board first in the second quarter. QB Ryan Tannehill guided the offense on a 10-play scoring drive that was aided by a 25-yard pass to WR Nick Westbrook-Ikhine for a first down at the Cincinnati 26-yard line. However, Tennessee was forced to settle for a field goal as rookie K Caleb Shudak converted a 33-yard attempt, 3-0 Titans.

Cincinnati responded with a field goal of their own as a seven-play scoring possession culminated in a 47-yard field goal by Bengals K Evan McPherson, 3-3. On the ensuing Tennessee possession, the Titans added another score. Tannehill connected with RB Derrick Henry for a 69-yard screen pass, but Henry fumbled the ball at the Cincinnati six-yard line and it was recovered in the end zone by WR Treylon Burks for a go-ahead score, 10-3.

Later in the second stanza, Bengals QB Joe Burrow guided his offense on a game-tying possession. Burrow connected with Bengals RB Samaje Perine for a 32-yard gain, and with Bengals HB Trayveon Williams for a 24-yard pass, before Perine ran a seven-yard score into the end zone. The score was knotted 10-10 heading into

halftime.

Each team added a field goal score in the third quarter. First, Cincinnati produced a 14-play possession, including first-down catches by Bengals WRs Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd. On fourth-and-14, McPherson’s 38-yard field goal put the Bengals ahead, 13-10. On the first play of the following Tennessee Titans possession, Tannehill found Burks for a 51-yard ball to move into Cincinnati Bengals territory. Ultimately, Shudak converted a 24-yarder to tie the score at 13-13.

In the fourth quarter, Cincinnati took the lead. Higgins caught two passes for 51 yards with one touchdown on the drive as the Bengals pulled ahead, 20-13. The Titans were able to inch closer with a 38-yard field goal to make it 20-16, but ultimately, Tennessee ran out of time to construct a comeback and fell to the Bengals at home.