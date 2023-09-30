APSU Tennis’ Jana Leder advances at Intercollegiate Tennis Association All-American Championships

Cary, NC – Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s tennis graduate student Jana Leder became the first player in program history to earn a victory at the Intercollegiate Tennis Association All-American Championships on Saturday in Cary, North Carolina.

Leder defeated Arizona State’s Giulia Morlet in straight sets (6-4, 6-3) to claim the historic event. Morlet, who was the No. 2 seed in the tournament, also ranked 84th in the ITA Singles rankings, making it the first ranked win in program history.

With her win, Leder advances to play Iowa’s Daianne Hayashida on Sunday morning at 8:00am CT. If Leder continues her historic performance against Hayashida, she will advance to the Round of 32, where she will play the winner of North Carolina’s No. 13 Theadora Rabman or USC’s Emma Charney.

Follow the APSU Govs

For news and updates throughout the Leder’s stay at the All-American Championships, follow the Austin Peay State University women’s tennis team on X (@GovsWTN), Instagram (@GovsTennis), and on Facebook (Austin Peay Tennis).