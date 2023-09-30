67.1 F
Sports

APSU Women’s Tennis gets 12 victories at UCA Fall Tournament

Austin Peay State University Women's Tennis does well at UCA Fall Tournament. (APSU Sports Information)
APSU Women's TennisClarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s tennis team claimed 12 wins during the two-day UCA Fall Tournament, Friday-Saturday, at the UCA Tennis Complex.

Austin Peay State University earned five singles wins on the first day of the event, with Denise Torrealba claiming a pair of victories and Luca Bohlen, Asia Fontana, and Yu-Hua Cheng all winning once. 

Torrealba earned a 6-1, 6-3 victory against Central Arkansas’ Vichitraporn Vimuktanada in her second win. All five of APSU’s wins in the second singles round came in straight sets.

Playing two rounds of doubles on the second day of the tournament, the APSU Govs won a trio of doubles matches, with Baranov and Torrealba going 2-0, combining to outscore their pairs of opponents 12-7, and Asia Fontana and Luca Bohlen splitting their pair of matches of the evening.

The APSU Govs then won four of their five singles matches, with three coming in straight sets.

Torrealba clinched her fifth win of the weekend with a 6-4, 7-6 (7-5) victory, while Sophia Baranov came back to win her super tiebreaker third set, 10-5. Cheng also came back after dropping her second set, winning 10-8 in the final frame, while Bohlen concluded her weekend with a convincing 6-0, 6-3 victory.

Next Up For APSU Women’s Tennis

The Austin Peay State University women’s tennis team returns to the court for the Intercollegiate Tennis Association Ohio Valley Regionals, October 19th-23rd, in Knoxville.

Day 1 Results

Doubles

Round 1 Singles

Round 2 Singles

Day 2 Results 

Doubles Round 1

Double Round 2

Singles

