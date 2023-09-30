Austin Peay State University Soccer plays North Alabama at Morgan Brothers Soccer Field for Senior Day

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) soccer team hosts Atlantic Sun Conference foe North Alabama for Senior Day in a Sunday 1:00pm match at Morgan Brothers Soccer Field.

The Austin Peay (4-8-1, 2-3 ASUN) will honor its six graduating seniors – Hannah Wilson, Tori Case, Annabel Anderson, Emma Dalton, Kirsten Monk, and Chloe Murphy – beginning approximately 15 minutes prior to kickoff against North Alabama (6-4-3, 2-2-1 ASUN).

Austin Peay State University dropped a 2-1 decision to Central Arkansas Thursday. During its match against the Bears, Hannah Zahn netted her first score as a Gov, becoming APSU’s eighth goalscorer of the season.

Aniyah Mack leads APSU and is tied for fourth in the ASUN with four goals and is third in the ASUN with 16 shots on goal.

North Alabama’s Alice Bussey leads the ASUN in shots (43) and shots on goal (21) and is tied with Mack for fourth with five goals.

About the North Alabama Lions



Their Gaffer: Chris Walker is in his 11th season at North Alabama, where he has accumulated a record of 89-81-21.

2023 Record: 6-4-3 (2-2-1 ASUN)

Their 2023 Season So Far: After being winless through their first three matches, the Lions went unbeaten during an eight-match stretch spanning from August 27th to September 21st. Entering today’s contest, they have suffered back-to-back ASUN losses to Florida Gulf Coast and Lipscomb

2022 Record: 5-8-5 (2-6-2 ASUN)

2022 Season Result: After finishing with two wins in ASUN play last season, the Lions failed to reach the postseason and had their 2022 campaign come to an end following a 1-0 home loss to Jacksonville.

All-Time Series: 3-0 APSU | First meeting in Clarksville

Last Meeting: Austin Peay State University earned its first-ever Atlantic Sun Conference victory in a 3-1 win at North Alabama on September 25th, 2022.

About APSU Soccer



Our Gaffer: Kim McGowan is in her second season as the APSU Govs’ gaffer. She has gone 7-17-7 at the helm of the program and owns an all-time record of 41-38-12 between Olivet (2015-17), Thomas More (2017-18), and Austin Peay (2022-24)

2023 Record: 4-8-1 (2-3 ASUN)

Their 2023 Season So Far: After finishing nonconference play 2-5-1, Austin Peay State University has won 2-of-3 to open ASUN play with wins against Bellarmine and Jacksonville.

2022 Record: 3-9-6 (1-6-3 ASUN)

Pacing the Offense: Aniyah Mack leads the APSU Govs with five goals this season, which leads all ASUN freshmen and ranks fourth in the league. She has scored in five of the Govs’ last nine matches.

Our Keeper: Katie Bahn has started all 13 matches in the net this season with 936 minutes played. She has tallied 59 saves and owns a save percentage of .705.