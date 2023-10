Fort Campbell, KY – 101st Airborne Division soldiers with the 52nd Ordnance Group (EOD) participate in a “137 Memorial Workout Challenge” on Fort Campbell, KY, on September 27th, 2023.

The number 137 is meant to honor the 137 EOD technicians who have been killed in action since September 11th, 2001.

The challenge was one of multiple events held throughout the week to celebrate the 52nd EOD’s 30th anniversary.