APSU Soccer beats North Alabama at home, 1-0

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) Lindsey McMahon netted her first goal of the season in the 81st minute, leading the Governors to a 1-0 Atlantic Sun Conference victory against North Alabama on Senior Day, Sunday at Morgan Brothers Soccer Field.

McMahon, who entered Sunday’s contest tied for a team-best two saves, became the APSU Govs’ ninth goalscorer of the season, matching the team’s 2022 tally with five games remaining. Austin Peay (5-8-1, 3-3 ASUN) also earned their third conference win of the season, tied for its most since winning five league games during the 2016 Ohio Valley Conference campaign.

After a scoreless first 45 minutes, which saw APSU and North Alabama (6-5-3, 2-3-1 ASUN) combine for six shots, the Govs and Lions fired as many attempts in the first 10:55 of the second half.

Tori Case drew a foul against UNA’s Alice Bussey midway through the 81st minute to set the APSU Govs up with a set piece within its offensive half. Case took the free kick and found an unmarked McMahon within the goal area who headed it the right side of the net for her second-career score, breaking the ice for the lone score of the afternoon.

Following McMahon’s score, the Lions fired two shots in the final 9:10, but their first attempt sailed wide left of the net in the 86th minute, and the second was blocked by an APSU defender a minute later.

With the win, Austin Peay State University improved to 3-3 in ASUN play and sits fifth in the conference standings, 0.5 games ahead of No. 6 North Alabama and two matches behind No. 4 Eastern Kentucky.

Inside the Box Score

Austin Peay State University improved to 4-0 all-time against the Lions, with Sunday’s victory being the first in Clarksville.

Austin Peay State University’s three ASUN wins are the most in program history.

The APSU Govs three conference wins are tied for the most since earning five OVC wins during the 2016 season.

The Govs’ four home wins also are the most since going 6-1-1 at Morgan Brothers Soccer Field in 2018.

Lindsey McMahon became the ninth goalscorer of the season with her 81st-mintue score, tied with last seasons mark which also is the most by the team since having 10 Govs find the back of the net in 2019.

With her assist on McMahon’s goal, Tori Case moved into a three-way tie for sixth all-time in assists with nine.

Austin Peay State University improved to 78-53-24 all-time at Morgan Bros. Soccer Field.

Four of APSU’s 15 goals this season have come in the final 10 minutes of the match.

The APSU Govs improved to 5-0-1 when scoring first this season.

Coach’s Corner

With head coach Kim McGowan

On the win… “Today was a tough win. Our team was tough, our bench was tough, and our subs were tough. That was a full, tough effort from the Govs.”

On the Senior Day win … “Senior day is tends to be emotional. You have players being celebrated for everything they’ve done on and off the field at the University. I couldn’t be more proud of the work our six have done and continue to do. They all have very bright futures ahead of them, and we will be having great Govs ready to conquer after graduation.”

On the Lindsey McMahon… “Lindsey is a worker. Things go well. She works. Things don’t go as planned; she works. This goal has been coming because of all of her work. It was the perfect time today for her work to show.”

On heading into the second half of ASUN play… “We’ve been splitting every weekend. Next game is always the biggest game, and there is focus on the team to start stringing some results together. We’re going to continue to play Govs’ soccer and get better. More results will come.”

Next Up For APSU Soccer



With the first half of Atlantic Sun Conference play now behind them, the Governors head back to Florida for a pair of matches, beginning with an October 5th, 6:00pm CT contest at Florida Gulf Coast, followed by an October 8th, 12:00pm match at Stetson.