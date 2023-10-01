66.8 F
Politics

Clarksville City Councilwoman for Ward 2 Deanna McLaughlin to hold Town Hall Meeting Wednesday, October 3rd, 2023

Deanna McLaughlin

City of Clarksville - Ward 2Clarksville, TN – Clarksville City Councilwoman for Ward 2 Deanna McLaughlin will hold her next Town Hall Meeting on Tuesday, October 3rd, 2023, from 5:30pm – 6:30pm at the Clarksville Police Department District One Precinct located at 211 Cunningham Lane.

We will discuss the items that will be before the Clarksville City Council for a Vote on Thursday, October 5th, 2023, during the City Council Voting Session.

All are welcome to attend this meeting regardless of the city council ward that you live in.

