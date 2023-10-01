Clarksville-Montgomery County Weather Forecast for October 1st – 5th, 2023

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville-Montgomery County weather forecast for the new week shows a mix of sunny skies and the occasional appearance of patchy fog in the early mornings.

Monday through Wednesday promises clear and warm days, perfect for outdoor activities. However, there’s a chance of showers in the forecast by Thursday.

Monday starts with some patchy fog before 8:00am, giving way to sunshine as the day progresses. High temperatures will reach a comfortable 86°F, with a gentle breeze in the afternoon.

As we move into Tuesday, the pattern remains quite consistent. There is more patchy fog in the morning before the sun takes center stage. Expect slightly warmer temperatures, with highs around 87°F.

Wednesday brings more of the same, with mostly sunny skies and temperatures reaching 85°F. South winds are expected to pick up a bit, providing a gentle breeze.

The picture changes slightly by Thursday, with a 30 percent chance of showers in the forecast after 1:00pm. Expect mostly cloudy conditions, a high near 80°F, and south winds becoming west-southwest in the afternoon.

Thursday night sees an increase in the chance of showers to 40 percent, with mostly cloudy skies and a low of around 61°F.

Overall, a pleasant week lies ahead in Clarksville and Montgomery County, offering ample opportunities for outdoor enjoyment. Keep an eye on the forecast, especially if planning activities towards the weekend when showers might make an appearance.