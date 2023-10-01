62.3 F
Clarksville Police Department releases update to shooting at N'Quire on Riverside Drive

By News Staff
Clarksville Police

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department has released an update on the shooting that had already occurred at N’Quire located at 700 North Riverside Drive. The victim of the shooting that occurred earlier this morning is listed in critical condition at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

CPD Detectives had determined that this was not a random act, and the individuals involved were acquainted with each other. Detectives have interviewed several individuals who were present, and this is still an ongoing investigation. No other information is available for release at this time.

Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please contact CPD Detective Heath at 931.648.0656, ext. 5223.

To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward, call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipline 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.

CDC Recommends Updated COVID-19 Vaccine for Fall/Winter Virus Season
