Hopkinsville Community College to hold 2nd Annual Pathfinder Car Cruise-in, October 7th

Hopkinsville, KY – Hopkinsville Community College (HCC) will host the 2nd Annual Pathfinder Car Cruise-in on Saturday, October 7th, from noon until 4:00pm. There will be a wide variety of cars on display, a DJ for music, and a variety of food trucks.

Cruise-in cars may register onsite the day of the event. Awards will be given in the categories of Chevy, Ford, Orphan, Student, and President’s Choice. HCC’s Computerized Manufacturing & Machining and 3D Digital Printing Technology students will design and create the one-of-a-kind awards.

Admission to the event is free and open to all. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs. Alcoholic beverages are not permitted on HCC’s campus. For additional information, call Bob Smith 270.707.3892.

