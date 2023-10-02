APSU Women’s Golf dominates Saluki Invitational after Two Rounds

Cape Girardeau, MO – After shooting a five-under 139, Erica Scutt is in first place and leads the Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s golf team, which had four golfers in the top-10 and leads the Saluki Invitational by 32 shots after 36 holes at Dalhousie Country Club, Monday.

After shooting a seven-over 295 in the first round, the Governors carded a three-over 291 in the second round to push its lead to 32 strokes over second-place Stephen F. Austin. The Governors first round score of 295 was 10 shots better than any other team’s best single-round score at the par-72, 6,173-yard course.

Third-place Southern Illinois is 37 shots behind Austin Peay State University, while Tennessee Tech and Southern Illinois “B Team” round out the top five with scores of 623 and 626, respectively.

After carding a one-under 71 in the first round, Scutt used a three-under 68 in the second round to push her lead to five shots over Southern Illinois’ Janie Samattiyadeekul. Scutt’s second-round score of 68 was the best round of the day, and her first-round 71 was tied for the second-best round of the tournament through 36 holes.

Scutt leads the field in par-five, scoring at three-under par, and has carded a tournament-best nine birdies on the first day of the event.

After shooting one over 73 in both rounds, Maggie Glass is in fourth place, scoring two-over 146. Glass is tied for second in the field in both par-three scoring (even par) and par-four scoring (-4), she also ranks third in the field with seven birdies.

Kady Foshaug shot a six-over 78 in the first round of the Saluki Invitational before carding a one-over 73 in the second round to pick up 10 spots on the leaderboard and finish the day tied for fifth with a score of seven-over 151. Foshaug is tied for third in the tournament in par-three scoring (+1) and par-five scoring (+1).

Rounding out the APSU Govs in the top-10, Jillian Breedlove shot a three-over 75 in the first round and a five-over 77 in the second round to finish tied for eighth with a score of 152. Breedlove is tied for third in the field in par-three, scoring at one-over par, and her 25 pars are tied for the second-best mark in the tournament.

Closing out the lineup for the APSU Govs, Kaley Campbell shot a three-over 76 in the first round before shooting a second-round 80 to finish the day tied for 23rd with a score of 159.

Austin Peay State University will be paired with Stephen F. Austin and individuals from Southern Illinois, Lindenwood, and Purdue for the final round of the Saluki Invitational, which begins Tuesday with an 8:00am shotgun start. GolfStat will have live scoring for the event.

For news and updates, follow Austin Peay State University women’s golf (@GovsWGO) on X and Instagram or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.