Austin Peay State University Men’s Golf places Second at APSU Intercollegiate

Clarksville, TN – Led by a second-place finish from Reece Britt, three Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s golfers finished in the top five as the Governors shot a seven-under 569 and finished in second place at the 22nd APSU Intercollegiate, Monday, at Clarksville Country Club.

After shooting a three-over 291 in the first round, Austin Peay State University fired a 10-under 278 in the second round – the best round of the day by any team – at the par-72, 6,811-yard course. The APSU Govs finished three shots behind Morehead State, who won the tournament with a 36-hole score of 566.

The Governors also beat third-place Bellarmine by one shot and were five shots ahead of Eastern Kentucky. The APSU Govs “B Team” finished in fifth place with a score of 16-over 592, which was 10 shots better than sixth-place Arkansas-Pine Bluff, and beat Tennessee State and Eastern Illinois by 22 and 27 strokes, respectively.

After shooting an even-par 72 in the first round, Britt bounced back with a six-under 66 – the tournament’s best round – to finish in second place. Britt finished three shots behind Bellarmine’s Luke Bischoff, who earned individual medalist honors with a score of nine-under 135.

Seth Smith was the second Governor in the top five with a two-round score of four-under 140. Smith opened the tournament with a one-under 71 before firing a three-under 69 in the tournament.

Rounding out the APSU Govs in the top five, Payne Elkins led the “B Team” and finished in fifth place with a score of three-under 141. Elkins carded a one-under 70 in the opening round before shooting a two-under 70 in the second round.

After posting a three-over 75 in the opening round, Morgan Robinson fired a two-under 70 in the second round. Robinson gained seven spots on the leaderboard in the second round and finished tied for 11th with a score of one-over 145.

Jakob Falk Schollert finished the day in 13th with a score of 146 after shooting one-over 73 in each of the two rounds. Making his collegiate debut, Caleb Brummitt played on the “B Team” and shot a three-over 75 in the first round before carding an even-par 72 in the second round. Brummitt finished his first college tournament toed for 14th with a score of three-over 147.

After shooting a three-over 75 in the first round, Logan Spurrier used a one-over 73 in the second round to shoot a four-over 148 and finish tied for 18th. Rounding out the lineup for the Governors, Daniel Love shot a four-over 76 in the first round and a two-over 74 in the second round to finish the day tied for 24th with a score of six-over 150.

Dawson Long, who played on the “B Team” also shot a four-over 76 in the first round and a two-over 74, finishing tied with Love for 24th with a score of six-over 150. Finally, Michael Long closed out the lineup for the “B Team” by shooting a six-over 78 in the first round and a four-over 76 in the second round to finish in 34th with a score of 154.

Next Up For APSU Men’s Golf

After two weeks off, the Austin Peay State University men’s golf team wraps up its fall slate at the Xavier Invitational, October 16th-17th, at Maketewah Country Club in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Follow the APSU men’s golf team on X and Instagram (@GovsMGO) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com for news and results.