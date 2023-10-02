Austin Peay State University Women’s Basketball has first day of practice

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University women’s basketball is just five short weeks away from the beginning of its season. Head coach Brittany Young and her staff have been working with the team to prepare them for their second season of Atlantic Sun Conference play.

The first official day of practice began with Coach Young bringing out large, heavy chains that are used in the weight room. Coaches and players stood in a circle, as Coach Young explained that the chain was much easier to pick up if everyone did their part.

She went around the circle and asked players to voice how they would “pick up” their chain, as in, say how they would work hard and be a better teammate. Responses varied from having a positive attitude, giving maximum effort at every single practice, and being there to pick up teammates when they are down.

One thing I have noticed about this team is the emphasis put on communication. Coach Young and her coaching staff are constantly reminding players of the importance of communicating with their teammates and the difference it can make in games.

This squad also puts an emphasis on supporting each other, often telling teammates “I see you” as in “I see the work you are putting in.” The team wears practice shirts with the phrase “Respect The Details” on the back, reminding them to pay attention to the little things that can make an impact on the team.

This is a group that wants to see their teammates succeed and realize that it takes everyone to win.

Young’s 37 wins in her first two seasons are the most by a head coach over their first two years. She enters her third season at APSU, needing just 10 victories for the most wins by an APSU head coach over their first three seasons as the helm of the program. She is joined by returning assistant coach Nicole Razor, while Delmar Carrey and Peggy Knight joined the staff during the offseason.

The 2023-24 squad is made up of five returners and eight newcomers, seven of which are transfers. Returning for the APSU Govs is Shamarre Hale, who was the 2023 ASUN Sixth Player of the Year and received Second Team All-ASUN and ASUN All-Tournament honors.

Also returning is Anala Nelson, who was an ASUN All-Freshman honoree, Tiya Douglas, Briah Hampton, and Gabby Zapata Smalls.

The Austin Peay State University women’s basketball team will begin their season against Trevecca on November 6th at 4:00pm in F&M Bank Arena.

For news and updates ahead of the season, follow the Austin Peay State University women’s basketball team on Instagram and X (@GovsWBB) or visit LetsGoPeay.com.