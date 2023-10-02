Clarksville Downtown Market Thrives as Community Hub, Vendors Projected to Exceed $700,000 in Sales

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department’s Clarksville Downtown Market is in full swing and continues to thrive, offering an array of benefits to both vendors and patrons alike.

With its mission to foster community connections and bolster local farmers and artisans, the Clarksville Downtown Market is not just an ordinary marketplace—it has become a cornerstone of our community’s quality of life.

Running until October 21st, 2023, the market has already set a new benchmark, with vendor sales projected to exceed $700,000 for the season. This total is gross sales that go directly to the Clarksville Downtown Market vendors.

Each market day showcases the immense support from our community, with an average collective sales figure surpassing $38,000 and drawing over 3,000 customers.

In addition, the Clarksville Downtown Market accepts SNAP/EBT benefits. This inclusion ensures that healthy choices are accessible to all members of our community.

“The Downtown Market has become the premier downtown event for our community,” said Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts.

“While we can measure the impact in vendor sales and crowd sizes, the award-winning market’s true impact is in bringing people downtown, promoting small business, and reinforcing community pride.

“The Market will continue to be a fixture of downtown for a long time, and we are grateful for the support,” said Mayor Pitts.

Applications For 2024 Open In October

The Downtown Market is more than just a shopping destination; it’s a platform for local vendors to engage with their community. For those who wish to become a part of this thriving community hub, the application period for the Clarksville Downtown Market opens on October 2nd and runs until November 8th. The notification date for accepted vendors is set for prior to January 1st, 2024.

Farmers, in particular, are encouraged to take advantage of this exciting opportunity. Join us in making a difference and sharing your diverse range of products with the people of Clarksville. Be on the lookout for an email with a link to apply.

Don’t miss out on the chance to be a part of the Clarksville Downtown Market and help us grow together as a community. For more information, visit our website at www.clarksvilledowntownmarket.com or call 931.645.7476.

About the Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department

Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department provides a variety of indoor/outdoor programs, facilities, nature activities and entertainment events for people living in Clarksville, Montgomery County and Fort Campbell. These free or reasonably priced, year-round experiences help residents enhance their health, wellness, and social engagement — resulting in a stronger, better community.

The Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department offers a wide variety of recreational facilities and activities for all ages, maintains more than 700 acres of parks and facilities, provides 22 park facilities that offer a variety of amenities, including playgrounds, picnic areas, walking trails and pavilions or picnic shelters and maintains three community centers with year-round programming for youth, adults and seniors, as well as four public swimming pools

The Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department is located at 102 Public Square, Clarksville.

To learn more call 931.645.7476.