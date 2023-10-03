APSU announces Nashville Predators executive Nat Harden to lead Sports Management Course this Spring

Clarksville, TN – Next spring, Austin Peay State University (APSU) will offer a specialized course for students interested in sports management.

Nat Harden, senior vice president of sales, service, and business strategy for the Nashville Predators Hockey Club, will lead a special topics course for the College of Business, offering a behind-the-scenes look at the world of professional sports management.

“This is an amazing opportunity for our students to learn from one of the best business strategists in the NHL,” said Dr. Emily Lean, who worked with Harden to bring the course to APSU. “We hope interest in this class is strong as we can continue our initiative to bring students access to the top industries and executives in the region.”

The course will provide students with unparalleled insights into the inner workings of a professional sports organization. Harden, a seasoned executive with years of experience in the sports industry, will draw upon his extensive knowledge to cover various aspects of sports management.

“I’m excited for the opportunity to teach Sports Management at Austin Peay next spring,” Harden said. “This course offers a look behind the curtain for anyone that ever wanted to know about the business of professional sports.”

The course will offer a hybrid format for undergraduate and graduate students interested in sports management, sports marketing, and related fields.

Topics covered will include:

Revenue streams

Departmental structures of sports organizations

Data analysis

Operations

Business communications

Enrollment for the course will open during registration week beginning October 23rd. Interested students are encouraged to contact their academic advisers to register and secure their spot for this exclusive opportunity. Space is limited, so early registration is recommended.

Harden boasts a 25-year portfolio with the National Hockey League’s Nashville Predators Hockey Club, successfully driving sales strategy, marketing and service while boosting revenue by 250% since 2007. He was also involved in initiating the partnership with Montgomery County to develop F&M Bank Arena.