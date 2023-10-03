APSU Women’s Golf wins Saluki Invitational, Erica Scutt places First

Cape Girardeau, MO – Erica Scutt shot a four-under 212 and earned her second-straight individual medalist honor, leading the Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s golf team to its third-straight tournament win with a 41-shot victory at Southern Illinois’ Saluki Invitational on Tuesday, at Dalhousie Country Club.

After being the only team with a sub-300 round in the first two rounds, Austin Peay State University fired a 296 and finished with a score of 18-over 882 – the seventh-best score in APSU history – at the par-72 course that played 6,016 yards for the final round. The Governors final-round 296 was nine shots better than any round carded by another team at the Saluki Invitational.

The Governors beat second-place Stephen F. Austin by 41 shots and were 46 shots better than third-place Southern Illinois. Tennessee Tech and the Southern Illinois “B Team” rounded out the top five with scores of 935 and 947. The APSU Govs led the tournament in par-three scoring (+12), par-four scoring (+18), and par-five scoring (+12) while carding a tournament-best 44 birdies – 17 more than the next closest team.

By winning her third-career individual medalist honors, Scutt passed Taylor Dedmen for the most three-round tournament wins in program history – Dedmen has four total wins with one two-round victory. Scutt closed out the tournament with a one-over 73 in the third round and cruised to a four-stroke win with a score of 212 – the sixth-best 54-hole score in program history.

The best round of the day by a Governor came from Maggie Glass, who fired a two-under 70 to pick up two spots on the leaderboard and finish four shots behind Scutt as the tournament’s runner-up. Glass’ 54-hole score of 216 is the best mark of her career and is tied for the ninth-best round in program history.

Kady Foshuag rounded out the Governors in the top 10 with a three-over 75 and finished tied for seventh with a score of 226. Jillian Breedlove shot a six-over 78 in the third round and finished tied for 11th with an aggregate score of 230.

Finally, Kaley Campbell shot a seven-over 79 and finished tied for 23rd with a score of 238.

Individually, Scutt led the tournament in par five, scoring at four-under-par, while Foshaug was tied for third in par five, scoring at one under. Glass led the field in par four, scoring at five-under par, and Scutt ranked third in the field in par four scoring at two-under. Foshaug and Glass were tied for second in par-three scoring at one-over par, while Scutt was tied for fifth at two-over.

Scutt and Glass also finished tied for the tournament lead with a dozen birdies each.

With three wins already in the books this fall, the Governors topped the 2022-23 team’s fall win total and are one win away from matching that team’s season total of four tournament titles. Austin Peay State University has now won 10 tournaments with head coach Jessica Combs at the helm.

Next Up For APSU Women’s Golf

The Austin Peay State University women’s golf team will compete at its penultimate fall event when it tees it up at Arkansas State’s Lady Red Wolves Classic, October 16th-17th, at Sage Meadows Country Club in Jonesboro, Arkansas.

For news and updates, follow Austin Peay State University women’s golf (@GovsWGO) on X and Instagram or at LetsGoPeay.com.