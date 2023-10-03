Clarksville Arts Community Celebrates Create at Collinsville with Final Exhibition and Reception

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Arts & Heritage Council, Two Rivers Society of Painters, Downtown Artists Co-op, and Visit Clarksville will host the closing event of the Create at Collinsville series with the Final Exhibition and Reception on Thursday, October 5th, 2023.

The Final Exhibition and Reception will take place from 5:00pm-7:00pm in The Franklin Room in F&M Bank, located at 50 Franklin Street. The event will coincide with the October First Thursday Art Walk, allowing attendees to enjoy art at additional venues throughout Downtown Clarksville.

Artists who participated in the Create at Collinsville Plein Air Paint-Out, Photo Contest, and Community Fun Quick Draw will be recognized during the event. The winners of each category will be announced and given their cash prize. Cash prizes for the evening total over $2,400.

Attendees will be able to purchase the paintings and photographs created during the Create at Collinsville contests during the event. To support the maintenance and educational mission of Historic Collinsville, a 25% commission on sales of guest artists will go to this Montgomery County attraction. In the event of a sale, checks will be made out to Visit Clarksville, and the buyer may take the art at the point of sale. Artists will be paid 75% of the sale. Artists are responsible for paying the sales tax.

Frank Lott, Executive Director of the Customs House Museum and Cultural Center, will judge the Create at Collinsville Plein Air Paint-Out and Community Fun Quick Draw.

Amir Aghareb, Professor of Photography in the Department of Art + Design at Austin Peay State University, will serve as the Create at Collinsville Photo Contest judge.

Live music will be played throughout the event by Red River Breeze.

For more information about Create at Collinsville, visit www.artsandheritage.us

About Historic Collinsville

Historic Collinsville Pioneer Settlement opened in 1974 to give children a hands-on experience outside of the classroom about life from the 1840s through the turn of the century. It has been open to the public since 1997, recreating the past with restored historical structures, each filled with authentic period furnishings that show a glimpse of life before and after the Civil War.

The property is located at 4711 Weakley Road in Southside, 20 minutes south of downtown Clarksville. Montgomery County Government purchased Historic Collinsville from founders Glenn and JoAnn Weakley in 2018. The property is managed and marketed by Visit Clarksville.