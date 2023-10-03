Clarksville Police Department is trying to Identify Vehicle Burglary, Identity Theft Suspect

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is investigating a Vehicle Burglary and Identity Theft case that occurred on September 30th, 2023.

The victim’s vehicle was broken into at Liberty Park between 10:15am and 12:00noon and a short time later, her credit cards were used at the Sango Walmart, 2315 Madison Street.

The Clarksville Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect.

Video cameras captured the suspect using the cards, and he has some visible tattoos on his hands that may help in identifying him.

Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please contact CPD Detective Weber at 931.648.0656, ext. 5739.

To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward, call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipline 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.