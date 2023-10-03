Clarksville Police Department reports Vehicle strikes Student on Richview Road at Dewitt Drive

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) responded to Richview Middle School at approximately 7:18am this morning after receiving a 911 call that a student crossing Richview Road was hit by a vehicle.

Traffic was at a crawling pace when a 14-year-old male student crossed Richview Road at Dewitt Drive, which is not the location of a crosswalk or a crossing guard. A vehicle was traveling slowly down the continuous left turn lane towards the entrance to the Crow Recreation Center when the student ran out into the roadway.

The preliminary investigation shows that the passenger side-view mirror of the SUV clipped the student, who received minor injuries. Montgomery County Emergency Medical Services treated him at the scene and transported him to Sango ER as a precaution.

FACT Investigator Creighton is still at the scene conducting an investigation regarding this incident. Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please contact CPD FACT Investigator Creighton at 931.648.0656, ext. 5367.