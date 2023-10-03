64.8 F
Clarksville
Tuesday, October 3, 2023
Clarksville Police Department responded to Three Vehicle Accident on 101st Airborne Division Parkway

Clarksville Police

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is working on a three-vehicle crash with injuries on the 101st Airborne Division Parkway between Whitfield Road and Peachers Mill Road at Westcreek Bridge.

The 101st Airborne Division Parkway (Westbound) was completely shut down, and motorists were being diverted at Whitfield Road.

One person was transported to Tennova Healthcare, and their injury’ status is unknown at this time.

The crash happened at approximately 12:30am and Clarksville Police officers worked to clear the roadway. The roadway was shut down for about an hour.

There is no other information available for release at this time.

