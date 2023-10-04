Austin Peay State University Football’s Mike DiLiello receives TSWA Offensive Player of the Week award

Nashville, TN – After leading the Austin Peay State University (APSU) football team to a 52-10 win over Lindenwood and helping the Governors rack up 690 yards of total offense – the third-best mark in program history – quarterback Mike DiLiello was named the Tennessee Sports Writer’s Association’s Offensive Player of the Week, Tuesday.

DiLiello completed 15-of-30 passes for 349 yards and three touchdowns while also rushing for 46 yards and a touchdown. The Pembroke Pines, Florida native fired touchdowns of 42, 46, and 46 yards in the first six minutes of the contest and closed the first quarter with a 12-yard rushing touchdown.

With DiLiello’s 349 yards leading the team, the APSU Govs passed for 420 yards, which was the fourth-best single-game total in Austin Peay State University history and the most since DiLiello threw for 441 yards on his own against East Tennessee on September 16th.

After throwing for three scores against the Lions, DiLiello’s 33 career touchdown passes are tied with Draylen Ellis for fourth most in program history. DiLiello also moved past Jeremiah Oatsvall and ranks sixth in program history with 3,792 passing yards during his APSU career.

With his 10th career rushing touchdown as a Gov, DiLiello also ranks fifth in APSU history in rushing touchdowns by a quarterback.

Through five games this season, DiLiello ranks fourth in the FCS in passing touchdowns (12), fifth in points responsible for (84), 11th in total offense (292.0), 12th in passing yards per game (269.0), 14th in completions per game (21.8), 17th in passing efficiency (154.1), and 18th in completion percentage (.673).

He leads the United Athletic Conference in all eight categories. DiLiello also ranks sixth nationally and second in the UAC with 1,345 passing yards this season.

DiLiello and the Austin Peay State University football team are off during Week 6 before returning home to host an October 14th 1:00pm contest against Gardner-Webb at Fortera Stadium in Clarksville.

