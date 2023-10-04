81.2 F
Clarksville
Wednesday, October 4, 2023
HomeEducationAustin Peay State University releases latest podcast, “The Humanscape of Clarksville”
Education

Austin Peay State University releases latest podcast, “The Humanscape of Clarksville”

News Staff
By News Staff
Members of the Fall 2023 board for Austin Peay State University's Institute for the Public Humanities. (APSU)
Members of the Fall 2023 board for Austin Peay State University's Institute for the Public Humanities. (APSU)

Austin Peay State University - APSUClarksville, TN – The Institute for the Public Humanities (IPH) at Austin Peay State University (APSU) has announced a new podcast: “The Humanscape of Clarksville.” IPH hopes to showcase Clarksville’s humanities by diving into its history and investigating its cultural impact, using APSU as a hub.

IPH is part of APSU’s College of Arts and Letters and focuses on bringing people in Clarksville and Middle Tennessee together for public benefit. The organization sets up engaging activities to build relationships with the community in and around APSU and hopes to foster a beneficial relationship between the University’s scholarly studies and the community history.

“Our monthly podcast episodes are called The Humanscape of Clarksville, where we hear stories from community members on various topics,” Professor Kathy Lee Heuston, coordinator of IPH, said. “The importance of the humanities in our daily lives is highlighted in each episode as we get to hear their stories.”

“The Humanscape of Clarksville” is a direct continuation of IPH’s goals. The podcast will delve into the humanities and what they mean to different people concerning the city of Clarksville. The podcast’s first episode will focus on Dunbar Cave, a longtime Clarksville attraction.

Clarksville’s own David Britton, Dunbar Cave State Park manager, and APSU art professor Dr. Tamara Smithers will be featured in the episode as they discuss Dunbar Cave’s cultural significance to the city. The second episode will continue the discussion, with Britton discussing his personal narrative and how he got involved with the park.

IPH is seeking listeners’ opinions on discussed topics throughout the podcast and welcomes general feedback on the podcast to improve it.

In addition to experts from Clarksville, IPH brings in speakers and guests from all over Middle Tennessee to preserve foundational knowledge of the state and its history. IPH also wishes to expand training and programming for Austin Peay State University students and faculty to create space for public humanities in people’s lives.

IPH was established in 2021 and has been reaching out to the community ever since. IPH’s members believe that spending time and effort building relationships with the community will benefit everyone. Knowing local history and information leads to a better sense of community that may be lacking, and the organization is trying to change that with its efforts, including the new podcast.

“The IPH is an excellent illustration of the university’s role as a hub for humanistic investigation that serves the general welfare,” Heuston said.

The current IPH board members cover many topics with their expertise.

The following is a list of board members who are involved with “The Humanscape of Clarksville” podcast:

  • Professor Kathy Lee Heuston, Coordinator
  • Dr. Tamara Smithers, APSU Department of Art + Design
  • Professor Karen Bullis, APSU Department of Communication
  • Dr. Patricia Halbeck, ASPU Department of Music
  • Dr. Dzavid Dzanic, APSU Department of History & Philosophy
  • Professor David Ellison, APSU Department of Communication
  • Professor Darren Michael, APSU Department of Theatre & Dance
  • Dr. Florian Gargaillo, APSU Department of Languages & Literature

For more information about IPH, visit www.apsu.edu/coal/public_humanities.php.

Previous article
NASA reports SOFIA Data Provides Clues to Psyche Asteroid’s Metallic Composition
Next article
Fort Campbell Tests Next-Gen Weapons Set to Revolutionize U.S. Army Firepower
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2023 Clarksville Online