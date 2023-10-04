City of Clarksville releases update on Transportation 2020+ master plan

Clarksville, TN – On Monday afternoon, the Clarksville City Council and the general public received a detailed update on the Transportation 2020+ master plan for street, sidewalk, and traffic signalization improvements throughout the City of Clarksville.

The special non-voting informational session of the City Council, called by Mayor Joe Pitts, gave updates on numerous aspects of the City’s documented Transportation planning agenda.

Examples of projects discussed included progress on Spring Creek Parkway, the widening of Rossview Road and its realignment with Dunbar Cave Road, Whitfield Road improvements at Needmore Road, and much more.

David Smith, Interim Director of the Clarksville Street Department, led the council through an extensive overview of the progress on Transportation 2020+.

Also, Lauren Winters, City Grants Director, discussed grant funding initiatives related to Transportation 2020+.

As with all council meetings, the special council work session was live-streamed and recorded on YouTube. To view the presentation in its entirety, go to the City’s Website and Facebook page.

Transportation 2020+

Monday night, the Clarksville City Council met for an update to the Transportation 2020+ plan. There are a few items highlighted because these directly affect our area.

The Spring Creek Parkway. We are currently underway with Phase 1 – Trenton to Spring Creek. This parkway will connect high-density areas on Trenton and Wilma Rudolph.

The Tylertown Road/ Oakland Road. Widening of Tylertown & Oakland, including intersection improvements. Estimated Start – Winter 2023. Estimated completion – Summer 2026.

Exit 1 Interchange Improvements – Provide a new traffic signal and lighting along the ramps. Estimated Start: Fall 2023 – Estimated completion of Fall 2023

Wilma Rudolph Boulevard Adaptive Signals – a new adaptive signal system along Wilma Rudolph to optimize signal timing, reducing travel time, delays, and stops. Estimated start – Winter 2023. Estimated Completion – Fall 2024

Northeast Sidewalks – Connecting Eagle way to Northeast Middle School.

Meriwether Sidewalk – Connecting Glenhurst Way to Meriwether and crossings to Northeast Elementary School.

There is a survey for citizens to send in their ideas and concerns.

Link to Survey

Link to Full Transportation 2020+ Plan

Federal/State Routes

I-24

Ashland City Road

Kraft Street

Tiny Town Road

Rossview Road

101st Airborne Division Parkway; Purple Heart Parkway; Richview Road; Warfield Boulevard

Trenton Road

Cumberland Drive

Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway

Fort Campbell Boulevard; Madison Street; North Second Street; University Avenue

South Riverside Drive; North Riverside Drive; North Spring Street

Providence Boulevard; Dover Road; Guthrie Highway; Wilma Rudolph Boulevard; College Street

Thursday, October 5th, 2023, is our next city council meeting. You can view it live or later on YouTube if you can’t attend in person.

Watch Online