Clarksville Gas and Water Department plans Slayden Circle area water outage, road closure for water valve replacement

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) has planned a water outage on Thursday, October 5th, 2023 at 8:00am for water valve replacement.

The following streets and roads will be included in the water outage.

Streets Affected

Slayden Circle

Hillwood Drive

Cainridge Drive

Jostin Drive

Low water pressure may be possible for the vicinity during the work.

Slayden Circle will be closed from Hillwood Drive to Cainridge Drive and traffic will be detoured to Hillwood Drive and Cainridge Drive to avoid the work zone. Motorists are advised to slow down and be alert to workers and their equipment.

The water valve replacement is anticipated to be finished, water service restored, and the road reopened by approximately 2:00pm.

