Roxy Regional Theatre to hold Scholarship Fundraiser in memory of APSU’s Jill Eichhorn, October 19th

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) College of Arts and Letters invites you to F&M Bank’s Franklin Room (50 Franklin Street) on Thursday, October 19th, 2023 from 5:30pm to 8:00pm for a ‘chill’ evening of food, music and a silent auction to help raise funds for an APSU scholarship in memory of Dr. Jill Eichhorn.

Dr. Jill Eichhorn was a massive supporter of the Roxy Regional Theatre for many years and a frequent performer in our annual productions of The Vagina Monologues. Coordinator of the Women’s and Gender Studies program at Austin Peay State University for twenty years.

Jill was an educator, activist, advocate for social justice, and a beacon in our community, whose work with The Vagina Monologues at the Roxy and APSU helped to demystify women’s sexuality and raise thousands of dollars for Clarksville’s Sexual Assault Center, the Legal Aid Society of Middle Tennessee, and the Urban Ministries SafeHouse.

Please RSVP by completing the registration form at the button below or at www.alumni.apsu.edu/EichhornFundraiser no later than October 12th. If you are unable to attend the event but would like to donate to the scholarship fund, you may do so through this link. Any assistance for students in the Women’s and Gender Studies program will leave a significant impact and carry on Jill’s legacy.

For questions, please get in touch with Kara Zahn, Communications Director of the APSU College of Arts and Letters, at zahnk@apsu.edu.

The Roxy Regional Theatre (Roxy Productions, Inc.) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to producing professional live theatre and promoting the arts, with emphasis on education, in Clarksville, Middle Tennessee and the Southeast. The theatre is located at 100 Franklin Street in Historic Downtown Clarksville.

