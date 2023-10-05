Austin Peay State University Soccer loses to Florida Gulf Coast, 2-0

Fort Myers, FL – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) soccer team dropped a 2-0 decision to Florida Gulf Coast following a pair of second-half goals by the Eagles Thursday at Pickering Field at the FGCU Soccer Complex.

Austin Peay (5-9-1, 3-4 ASUN) and FGCU (8-4-2, 5-1-1 ASUN) were scoreless following the first half, and each had two shots on goal, despite the Eagles leading in shots, 12-4.

FGCU broke the ice with its first goal of the evening in the 67th minute and extended its lead 11 minutes later to take a 2-0 advantage with 13:12 remaining.

The score proved to be the final of the evening for both teams; the Eagles came away with the 2-0 victory on their home field.

Austin Peay State University fell to 0-2-1 all-time against Florida Gulf Coast.

Lindsey McMahon started her team-best 50th-straight match.

Katie Bahn went the distance for the 13th time this season and tallied the second-most saves of her career with seven.

Alec Baumgardt and Aniyah Mack led APSU with three shots and two attempts on the net.

The Austin Peay State University soccer team continues their two-match Sunshine State road swing with a Sunday 12:00pm CT match against Stetson at the SU Athletic Training Center in DeLand, Florida.