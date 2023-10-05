Clarksville Arts & Heritage Council announces performance by Stanley Yates to be held October 22nd

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Arts & Heritage Council is pleased to host an exclusive performance by world-renowned soloist guitar player Stanley Yates. The public is cordially invited to what will undoubtedly be an unforgettable recital.

The British-born classical guitarist has enjoyed an illustrious international career, both as a renowned concert artist, and also as a teacher, composer, and scholar.

The performance is scheduled for Sunday, October 22nd, at 3:00pm at the First Presbyterian Church, 213 Main Street in Clarksville, Tennessee. Admission is free.

About Stanley Yates

Stanley Yates is a Professor of Music and director of guitar studies at Austin Peay State University (APSU), home of Tennessee’s Center of Excellence for the Creative Arts. In his 30 years at the university, he has been recognized for his exemplary academic accomplishments, winning the University Award for Scholarly and Creative Achievement. He was the University Presidential nominee for the National Robert Cherry Outstanding Teaching Award.

Performing to wide critical acclaim, his appearances as a recitalist and concerto soloist have taken him throughout the United States, the United Kingdom, and continental Europe, as well as to significant venues in Eastern Europe, Scandinavia, Eastern and Western Asia, South America, and Australia. Praised for his ‘transcendent interpretations’ (Fort Worth Star Telegram) and ‘musical instinct and brilliant technique’ (Suonare, Italy), he has been described as ‘one of an elite breed of guitarists’ (Classical Guitar Magazine, England), ‘one of the leading exponents of 20th-century music for the guitar’ (The Rosette, Los Angeles).

A popular guest teacher and lecturer, he has presented masterclasses and lectures at numerous festivals, colleges, universities, and conservatories, including the Royal Academy of Music London, the Royal Conservatory of Music Toronto, Glen Gould Professional School, the Royal Northern College of Music Manchester, the Guitar Foundation of America, the University Federale do Rio Grande do Sur Brazil, the Cleveland Institute of Music, the Manhattan School of Music, the Hong Kong Academy of Performing Arts, and many others. Described as “one of the leading pedagogues of our era” (Soundboard – Journal of the Guitar Foundation of America), he has been an artistic advisory board and Soundboard Scholar editorial board member of the Guitar Foundation of America, an editorial board member of the Journal of the European Guitar Teachers’ Association, and Guitar Forum Editor for the American String Teachers’ Association.

He has been the subject of numerous interviews, articles, and extended reviews in national and international guitar magazines and is a featured artist in the standard reference works The Classical Guitar: Its Evolution, Players, and Personalities Since 1800 and Instrumental Influences: Reflections on the Classical Guitar from the Instrument’s Most Influential Performers and Pedagogues.

His numerous editions, arrangements, and didactic works are published in the best-selling Stanley Yates Series with Mel Bay Publications, Chanterelle Verlag / Schott & Co, and his imprint CGSE. This critically acclaimed catalog includes transcriptions of music by Bach, Albéniz, and Vivaldi; performance editions of collected concert works by Matiegka, Rak, and Shand, a series of originally composed didactic works, a best-selling guitar method, a widely-acclaimed extensive technique treatise, and several collections of graded student repertoire.

His scholarly articles dealing with the music of Bach, Villa-Lobos, Albéniz, Sor, and others are published in ten languages.