Clarksville Finance Department earns highest honors in government accounting

Clarksville, TN – The Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada (GFOA) has once again awarded the City of Clarksville with the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting for its annual comprehensive financial report for the 2022 fiscal year.

The city’s report was judged by an impartial panel to meet the program’s high standards, which includes demonstrating a constructive “spirit of full disclosure” to clearly communicate its financial story and motivate potential users and user groups to read the report.

Fiscal year 2022 is the 9th consecutive year the City has earned this honor. The Certificate of Achievement is the highest form of recognition in the area of governmental accounting and financial reporting and represents a significant accomplishment by a government and its management.

“This is the ninth consecutive year that our Finance & Revenue Department has received this award. It should give our taxpayers and all citizens supreme confidence that our finances are managed by one of the best teams in the country,” said Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts. “Laurie Matta, our Chief Financial Officer, and her folks do incredible work every day. There should never be any doubt that they are watching over the city’s finances with excellence.”

The State of Tennessee’s Comptroller of the Treasury also recognized the City of Clarksville with a certificate recognizing our local officials’ hard work and commitment, including budget and finance staff, to operate our government with a sound financial plan for Fiscal Year 2023’s budget.

“We are proud to once again receive this recognition from the GFOA. It shows our department’s dedication not only to excellent financial reporting but also to ensuring residents can see how their tax dollars are being managed,” City CFO Laurie Matta said.

For more information on the GFOA Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting and the Tennessee Comptroller of the Treasury Certificate, visit www.gfoa.org/coa-award and https://comptroller.tn.gov/office-functions/lgf/budgets/annual-certificates.html.