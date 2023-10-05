Clarksville Gas System to celebrate 70 years of clean, reliable natural gas

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) proudly recognizes 70 years of the Clarksville Gas System providing clean and reliable natural gas service to the community during Public Natural Gas Week, October 1st-7th, 2023.

On October 5th, citizens are invited to join the celebration at the Clarksville Gas and Water Department main location, 2215 Madison Street, and meet special guest Hunter Wright, Pro Late Model Stock Car Driver of Hunter Wright Racing, sponsored by Tennessee 811!

A free lunch, natural gas awareness and Tennessee 811 literature, giveaways, and a full-color 2024 calendar will be offered beginning at 11:00am. The event is first come, first served while supplies last!

Free literature, giveaways, and calendars will also be available at Gas & Water customer service center lobbies located at 2215 Madison St. and 111 Cunningham Lane.

“I’m very proud to be part of the legacy the Clarksville Gas System has forged over the past 70 years,” said Mark Riggins, Clarksville Gas and Water Department General Manager. “I’m especially proud of the past and present employees who have made the gas system a trustworthy and reliable utility providing safe natural gas service to citizens of Clarksville since the first customers on Current Street signed up for gas service in 1953.”

Clarksville Gas delivered 4.86 billion cubic feet of natural gas to over 28,000 customers in fiscal year 2023 and is among approximately 1,000 public natural gas systems serving more than 6 million customers in the nation. These public natural gas utilities are not-for-profit retail distribution entities that are owned by and accountable to the citizens they serve.

Your public natural gas utility is good for the community for many reasons, including:

Local Control: Having a public natural gas system gives a community local control over how gas is provided to homes and businesses. Decisions are made through citizen participation instead of being made in a distant city by people who do not understand local issues and who are primarily focused on profits instead of service.

Having a public natural gas system gives a community local control over how gas is provided to homes and businesses. Decisions are made through citizen participation instead of being made in a distant city by people who do not understand local issues and who are primarily focused on profits instead of service. Competitive Costs: In order to offer fair and competitive rates, public natural gas systems operate as a not-for-profit entity. Public natural gas systems do not face pressure to pay dividends to stockholders.

Economic Benefits: As a public natural gas system, we play a valuable role in helping communities broaden their tax base and, in turn, improve the local economy and increase jobs. Public natural gas systems ensure that local dollars stay at home.

As a public natural gas system, we play a valuable role in helping communities broaden their tax base and, in turn, improve the local economy and increase jobs. Public natural gas systems ensure that local dollars stay at home. Customer Service: As a not-for-profit entity, we focus on service rather than profits. Public natural gas systems are an integral part of a community. We maintain a close relationship with our customers, and as a result, we are successful in meeting our customers’ needs.

“We celebrate the people, past and present, who have given our great city a reliable, clean-burning energy source for seven decades,” said Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts. “Clarksville Gas System remains a great point of pride for the City of Clarksville, and will remain so well into the future.”

Thank you for supporting Clarksville Gas. Our mission is to continue to bring safe, reliable natural gas service into your homes and businesses. We also hope you join us in supporting natural gas as a premier energy source for our country. As the cleanest burning fossil fuel, natural gas can help us achieve energy security and build a more competitive economy.

More information about the benefits of natural gas may be viewed on the Clarksville Gas Water Department website at www.clarksvillegw.com or please contact Clarksville Gas at 931.645.7422.

About Clarksville Gas and Water

Clarksville Gas and Water is proud to safely and efficiently deliver natural gas, water, and sewer services to the citizens of Clarksville-Montgomery County by a courteous and professional team of knowledgeable employees.

Natural gas service is also provided to Robertson and Cheatham counties in Tennessee, Christian and Todd counties in Kentucky, and the Fort Campbell, Kentucky military installation.

CGW is also home to the City Engineering Office, which provides expert design and support for water and sewer system capital improvement projects.

Clarksville Gas and Water Department’s main office is located at 2215 Madison Street, Clarksville, Tennessee. The phone is 931.645.7400. Hours are 8:00am-4:30pm Monday-Friday.

For an emergency after hours, call 931.645.0116, 4:30pm-8:00am on Weekends and Holidays.

For more information about Clarksville Gas and Water, visit their website at www.clarksvillegw.com