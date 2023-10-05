66.1 F
Clarksville
Thursday, October 5, 2023
Daniel Dick is wanted by the Clarksville Police Department

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 46-year-old Daniel Dick. He has a warrant for his arrest for burglary of a storage unit.

He is 5’10” tall, weighs approximately 170 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to call 911 immediately or contact CPD Detective Clegg at 931.648.0656, ext. 5324.

To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward, call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipline at 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.

