APSU Golf’s Erica Scutt earns second-straight ASUN Golfer of the Week award

Atlanta, GA – After winning her second-consecutive individual medalist honors and leading the Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s golf team to its third-straight win, Erica Scutt was named the Atlantic Sun Conference’s Golfer of the Week for the second-straight week, Thursday.

Scutt, who secured the Governors’ third-consecutive week of earning ASUN Golfer of the Week honors, has now been named the league’s golfer of the week three times.

An Alpharetta, Georgia native, Scutt picked up her second-straight win at the Saluki Invitational, firing an aggregate score of 212 to win the tournament by four strokes. Scutt’s 54-hole score was the sixth-best mark in program history. She now owns six of the top-10 54-hole scores in APSU history.

Scutt also shot a 68 in the second round to post the sixth-best 18-hole mark in program history and carded a 139 on the first 36 holes for the fourth-best mark in Austin Peay history.

At the Saluki Invitational, Scutt led the tournament in par five, scoring at four under par, and ranked third in the field in par four, scoring at two under. Scutt also finished tied for the tournament lead with a dozen birdies.

With her win at Dalhousie Country Club, Scutt passed Taylor Dedmen for the most three-round tournament wins in program history – Dedmen has four total wins with one two-round victory.

Scutt and the Austin Peay State University women’s golf team are back in action at Arkansas State’s Lady Red Wolves Classic, October 16th-17th, at Sage Meadows Country Club in Jonesboro, Arkansas.

Follow APSU women’s golf (@GovsWGO) on X and Instagram or at LetsGoPeay.com for news and updates.