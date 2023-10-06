75.5 F
Friday, October 6, 2023
Blanchfield Army Community Hospital offers assigned beneficiaries ages 65 and older flu vaccine, available soon to all ages

Blanchfield Army Community Hospital’s Patient Centered Medical Homes, including Air Assault, Byrd, Gold Army and Screaming Eagle Medical Homes, now offer the flu vaccine to their assigned patient population ages 65 and older. (BACH)

Blanchfield Army Community Hospital (BACH)Fort Campbell, KY – The Blanchfield Army Community Hospital (BACH) Patient Centered Medical Homes, including Air Assault, Byrd, Gold Army and Screaming Eagle Medical Homes, now offer the flu vaccine to their assigned patient population ages 65 and older.

TRICARE beneficiaries ages 65 and older who receive their primary care in these clinics can walk-in their assigned clinic to receive the flu vaccine during weekday hours, 8 a.m.-3 p.m.

The flu vaccine will soon be available to all age groups at Fort Campbell. Watch for announcements of the flu vaccine availability to all age groups within BACH Soldier and Patient-Centered Medical Homes on BACH’s Facebook page facebook.com/BACH.Fort.Campbell

BACH’s Public Health team plans to host community flu vaccine event dates available to all eligible TRICARE beneficiaries in late October once additional vaccine is available.

Visit www.tricare.mil/flu to learn about TRICARE coverage and the flu vaccine.

