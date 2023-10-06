Blanchfield Army Community Hospital’s Annual Ceremony for Pregnancy, Infant Loss Remembrance to be Held October 20th

Fort Campbell, KY – Blanchfield Army Community Hospital (BACH) hosts “Footprints on our Hearts” on Friday, October 20th at 1:00pm on the lawn outside the hospital’s “A” entrance.

The annual remembrance ceremony sponsored by the hospital’s perinatal bereavement nurses and chaplain is for military families who have lost a baby through miscarriage, ectopic pregnancy, intrauterine fetal demise, stillbirth, or infant death.

“Although their time with us may have been short, these precious children will live on forever in our memories and in our hearts. This event brings pregnancy and infant loss into the spotlight and is an opportunity for families to grieve their losses publicly as well as privately,” said Chaplain (Maj.) Jeremiah Catlin, BACH Department of Ministry and Pastoral Care chief.

This special day is focused on remembrance, healing, and connecting with others who have had a similar experience and is held in conjunction with National Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month.

Miscarriage occurs before 20 weeks of pregnancy and is estimated to occur in 10 to 15 percent of pregnancies nationwide. Stillbirth is a pregnancy loss that occurs after 20 weeks of pregnancy and affects about one in 160 births nationally.

“Promoting pregnancy and infant loss awareness is important, especially in our military community, because it increases the likelihood that grieving families will receive understanding and support during a difficult time. Military families may be assigned far from their extended family, and their partner may even be deployed – it’s always important to have support, but especially in times of grief,” said Catlin. “Footprints on our Hearts allows them to find hope and strength in one another through that shared experience.”

The event features guest speaker remembrance activities and culminates with a remembrance walk around BACH’s wellness track for a time of reflection and unity. Other supporters, including friends, neighbors, and extended family, are also encouraged to attend and participate in this community remembrance.

The event is open to affected families and any members of the community who wish to show their support. In case of inclement weather, the event will be held in the hospital atrium in the C building. Please check the Blanchfield Army Community Hospital Facebook Page at www.facebook.com/BACH.Fort.Campbell/ for updates.

Participants must have post access or request access through the T.C. Freeman Visitor Center at Gate 4.

Additionally, the hospital Chaplain offers a monthly bereavement support group the first Tuesday of each month at 6:00pm in the hospital chapel. Families may connect with others who have also shared their experience and grief.