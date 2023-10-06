Clarksville-Montgomery County Weekend Weather Forecast for October 5th-8th, 2023

Clarksville, TN – As we head into the weekend, the weather in Clarksville promises a mix of clear skies and gradually warming temperatures.

On Friday, the day will start off cloudy, but by mid-morning, the clouds will begin to disperse, giving way to sunshine. The high temperature is expected to reach around 74°F, with a northwest wind blowing between 5 to 10 mph.

The weather forecast for Friday night is mostly clear, with temperatures dropping to a cool low of approximately 42°F. The northwest wind will continue, occasionally gusting up to 25 mph, creating a crisp and refreshing evening.

Saturday is expected to bring abundant sunshine, making it a perfect day to spend outdoors. The high temperature will be around 61°F, accompanied by a northwest wind at 5 to 10 mph.

The weather remains clear Saturday night, with temperatures falling to approximately 38°F. The northwest wind will subside and become calm after midnight.

The sunny trend continues on Sunday, with a high near 65°F and a west wind at 5 to 10 mph. Expect up to 20 mph gusts, adding a gentle breeze to the pleasant weather.

Sunday night remains mostly clear, with temperatures around 49°F and a southwest wind blowing at approximately 10 mph.

Columbus Day on Monday promises more sunshine, with a high near 71°F. A southwest wind of around 10 mph will shift to the west-northwest in the afternoon, maintaining the mild and pleasant conditions.

The skies remain mostly clear Monday night, with temperatures dropping to around 44°F. The north wind will be blowing at 5 to 10 mph, ensuring a cool and comfortable evening to wrap up the weekend.