Clarksville Police Department reports Aggravated Robbery at Dollar General on Tracy Lane

Clarksville, TN – At approximately 9:12pm on Thursday, October 5th, 2023, Clarksville Police Department (CPD) officers responded to 927 Tracy Lane, Dollar General, for an aggravated robbery.

A black male dressed in all black and wearing a mask entered the store, displayed a firearm, and robbed the clerk of an undisclosed amount of money. The suspect then fled on foot towards Tracy Lane.

The suspect is approximately 6’ 1” tall and weighs between 185 to 200 pounds.

CPD detectives are asking for anyone who lives in the immediate area to review their security cameras and see if they see the suspect or anything suspicious around the 9:00pm-9:30pm time frame.

Anyone with information or has any additional video footage is asked to please contact Detective Henry at 931.648.0656, ext. 5343.

To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipline 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.