APSU Basketball alumni Terry Taylor returns to Nashville for Bulls Training Camp

Nashville, TN – The last time Austin Peay State University Men’s Basketball alumni Terry Taylor was at Belmont, he had 26 points and a career-high 23 rebounds against the Bruins. Now, he returns to Music City to begin his third season in the National Basketball Association, as he participates in the Chicago Bulls’ training camp this week at the Crockett Center.

A two-time Ohio Valley Conference Player of the Year and the Governors’ all-time scoring leader, Taylor was the Bulls’ final offseason signing after spending the last two months of the 2022-23 campaign on a two-way contract with the organization.

“It meant a lot,” said Taylor on the Bulls bringing him back this offseason. “There was a lot of waiting. God was just testing my patience, but I was happy as can be. As soon as I saw [Bulls Executive Vice President of Basketball Art?ras Karnišovas], I thanked him from the bottom of my heart. I told him, ‘You could have added anybody else, but you wanted me to sign’ and that meant a lot. All I can do is go out there every day and give my best to him and show why they didn’t make a mistake bringing me back.”

Taylor began his NBA career with the Indiana Pacers and their G-League affiliate, Fort Wayne, where he spent the first two years of his professional career, 2021-23. He averaged 6.6 points and 3.6 rebounds per game on 57.9 percent shooting from the field in 59 appearances with the Pacers and 27.2 points, 10.4 rebounds, and 3.0 assists per game in five starts with the Mad Ants.

After being waived by the Pacers on February 9th in a move to create roster spaces ahead of the following day’s NBA trade deadline, the Bulls signed the Austin Peay alum to a two-way contract 12 days later.

Taylor played in 12 games between the Chicago and Windy City Bulls throughout the final two months of the regular season. He made nine of his 10 shots from the field in five appearances with Chicago while tallying 20.0 points and 12.0 rebounds a game at a 54.8 percent clip in his seven starts in the G-League.

With two years under his belt and the ink still drying from the two-year contract he signed in August, Taylor looks to make a large impact for the Bulls and fourth-year head coach Billy Donovan, who spoke highly on his recent re-signing.

“I think Terry being an undersized five-man, when you look at a lot of other teams across the league, may not be his natural position, but he is really good at it and is an elite rebounder. He has rebounded well here and in college,” said Donovan. “Rebounders rebound, and he has been great at it. If he can play the five and do what he does, I think he can play in this league.”

Taylor’s 62 appearances and nine starts in the Association are the second-most by an Austin Peay State University alum, trailing only Trenton Hassell’s 644 appearances and 428 career starts during his NBA tenure from 2001-10.

“It shows that putting in the hard work from my time at APSU, with the late nights and early mornings, are paying off,” said Taylor. “I just cannot get satisfied, and have to keep going and try my best to make my brother, grandparents, and everyone back in Bowling Green proud and give everyone some hope.”

Taylor and the Bulls begin their five-game preseason against Milwaukee on Sunday at 12:00pm, at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. They’ll then tip off the regular season at home against Oklahoma City on October 25th, at 7:00pm at the United Center in Chicago.