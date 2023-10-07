APSU Softball plays Belmont at Cathi Maynard Park, Cheryl Holt Field, Sunday

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) softball team will host Belmont for a doubleheader Sunday, 1:00pm, at Cathi Maynard Park-Cheryl Holt Field, to begin their seven-game homestand to end their fall schedule.

The doubleheader will be just the APSU Govs second action of the fall, having played a 10-inning contest at UT Martin back on September 24th and seeing a late-inning rally fall one run short in a 7-6 loss, while for the Bruins, this will be their only road contests of the fall having already hosted Tennessee State, Trevecca, and Volunteer State.

The home games will be the first for the APSU Govs 17 returning letter-winners this fall, including ASUN Conference Third-Team selection Kylie Campbell (junior, 1B, Ninety Six, North Carolina), as well as five incoming freshmen to give the Govs a 22-person roster.

Austin Peay State University softball kicks off its 39th regular season on February 9th, 2024, at the Alabama State Stinger Classic, in Montgomery, Alabama.

Between the Lines

Austin Peay State University and Belmont split a pair of games last season, with the Bruins taking the first meeting, 2-0, and the APSU Govs the second, 5-4.

The Governors is 32-26-2 all-time versus the Bruins in regular-season contests.

Senior Morgan Zuege had three hits in the Tennessee Martin game.

Freshman Brie Howard hit a home run versus Tennessee Martin in the APSU Govs fall opener.

Tickets

Admission to all home fall games is free of charge.

APSU Govs Online

For up-to-date news and information on Austin Peay State University softball, go to LetsGoPeay.com or follow along on Twitter and Instagram (@GovsSB), or on Facebook.

Next Up For APSU Softball



The Austin Peay State University softball team continues their fall homestand Wednesday, 4:00pm, with a 10-inning contest versus Volunteer State.