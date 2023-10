Austin Peay State University Men’s Tennis gets seven more wins

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s tennis team won seven of its eight matches on the final day of the Brian Coons Memorial Tournament, Saturday, at the Governors Tennis Courts and finished its two-day home event with 16 total victories.

Austin Peay State University hosted Southern Indiana for a dual-styled match in their final match of Brian Coons Memorial Tournament, winning all three doubles matches and 4-of-5 singles contents.

All three of the APSU Govs’ doubles wins came in 6-1 victories. Sota Minami and Bodi van Gelen defeated USI’s Eytan Michaeli and Axel Sabourin, before Tom Bolton and Giovanni Becchis defeated Dylan Brown and Quinten Gillespie. In the final result of doubles play, Hogan Stoker and Javier Tortajada won their first match together of the weekend against Blake Deaton and Guy Finkelstein.

Three of the APSU Govs’ four singles wins came in straight sets, with Bolton (6-4, 6-2), Tortajada (6-0, 6-1), and Becchis (6-4, 6-3) all earning convincing victories. Minami won the lone three-set decision in comeback fashion, as he won the second and third sets, 6-2, 10-3, respectively.



With its home tournament now behind it, Austin Peay State University men’s tennis prepares for its penultimate event of the fall with the Intercollegiate Tennis Association Ohio Valley Regionals, October 12th-16th, in Chattanooga.

Day 2 Results

Results vs. Southern Indiana

Doubles

Singles

Day 1 Results

Results vs. Tennessee Tech

Doubles

Singles

Results vs. Cumberland

Doubles

Singles