Austin Peay State University Volleyball loses to Eastern Kentucky at the Dunn Center

Clarksville, TN – Mikayla Powell finished with 11 kills, but the Austin Peay State University (APSU) volleyball team could not solve Eastern Kentucky and fell in three sets (16-25, 20-25, 18-25) in Saturday Atlantic Sun Conference action at the Winfield Dunn Center.

Austin Peay (9-9, 2-3 ASUN), which closed a four-match homestand with Saturday’s match, could not get on track offensively, finishing the match with 31 kills while posting a .175 attack percentage. Powell’s 11 kills led the way, with Payton Deidesheimer and Elizabeth Wheat adding four kills each.

Eastern Kentucky’s AG Vandagriff, who is challenging Powell atop the ASUN kills leaderboard, led all hitters with 12 kills and did not record an error on 22 swings, finishing with a .545 attack percentage. Katie McCune also went errorless on the attack, finishing with eight kills on 14 attempts. Eastern Kentucky (14-3, 4-1 ASUN) finished the day with 45 kills and a .300 attack percentage, adding 11 service aces to their scoring.

Next Up For APSU Volleyball

The Austin Peay State University volleyball team turns its attention to its upcoming Florida road trip, where it will face ASUN-leading Florida Gulf Coast Friday before facing Stetson Saturday.