News

Clarksville Police Department reports Crash involving Pedestrian on Fort Campbell Boulevard

Clarksville Police

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is working a single-vehicle crash involving a pedestrian near 1970 Fort Campbell Boulevard, in front of Sonic.

The crash occurred at approximately 10:36pm and the pedestrian is being flown by a life-flight helicopter to Nashville. Their status is unknown at this time.

The southbound lanes of Fort Campbell Boulevard are currently shut down. Motorists are advised to find an alternate route until the roadway can be opened back up.

FACT investigators are en route to the scene, and no other information is available for release at this time.

Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please contact FACT Investigator Harrington at 931.648.0656, ext. 5227.

